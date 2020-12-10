48 fowl confiscated in suspected cockfighting case in Southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A search warrant was served to a man on the Southeast side of Columbus on Thursday of a suspected cockfighting case.

Columbus Human wrote on the group’s website that 48 roosters and hens were confiscated after receiving a complaint. The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio Department of Agriculture found 46 live birds and two dead.

Also found at the property were sparring muffs, spurs with sharp blades, trophies and ribbons from competitions.

“This is a serious offense and a prevalent blood sport still happening in Ohio. We’re here to demonstrate that this violent practice is not tolerated in Franklin County. Now our focus is on ensuring these birds get the proper care they deserve,” said CEO, Rachel D.K. Finney on the website post.

Cockfighting is in direct violation of Ohio Revised Code 959.15 which states, “(A) No person shall knowingly do either of the following: (1) Engage in cockfighting, bearbaiting, or pitting an animal against another; (2) Use, train, or possess any animal for seizing, detaining, or maltreating a domestic animal.”

Violators of this section of the revised code are subject to face misdemeanor of the fourth degree.