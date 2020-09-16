4 states remain on Ohio’s travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory with only four states on the list: Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota.

North Dakota and Kansas dropped off Ohio’s list while Texas is shaded gray because the positivity rate for Texas is not available for this week due to a data reporting issue.

Based on positivity trends in the recent past, Texas’ positivity rate is expected to be under 15 percent.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s positivity rate has stayed the same at four percent.