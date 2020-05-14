4 Ohio schools receive CenturyLink grants to fund technology advancement

Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio is among 27 states to receive grant money for the advancement of technology in schools.

CenturyLink has award $500,000 in grants to support students and teachers within the Unites States. 4 Ohio schools will receive grants: Benjamin Logan Middle School in Bellfontaine, Maplewood High School in Cortland, Johnstown High School in Johnstown and Russia High School in Russia.

The company says the grants will help the growth of learning and educational opportunities.

The money will fund more 114 technology-focused projects according to company officials.