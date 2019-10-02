3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire

1  of  17
(Photo courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook)

PHILADELPHIA, TN (WCMH) — Students at a Tennessee elementary school came together to surprise a classmate who lost all his toys in a house fire.  

A post by Philadelphia Elementary School, shared the great moment Daniel Hunt learned how much he meant to his classmates and teachers.  

Daniel lost all of his belongings in a house fire two weeks ago. 

So, Daniel’s 3rd grade classmates held a secret toy drive to replace all the ones he lost in the fire. 

  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook
Photos shared on the Facebook post show Daniel being surprised by the toys and then being swarmed in a giant hug by his classmates.  

Last week, one of our Warriors, Daniel Hunt, lost all of this belongings in a house fire. His 3rd grade teachers and…

Posted by Philadelphia Elementary School on Friday, September 27, 2019

“This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES!” the post reads. 

The last photo shared shows Daniel with a big smile, standing in front of all the toys and items his classmates donated. Enjoy Daniel!

