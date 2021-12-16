COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective received about $3 million through the NBC4 partnership on Double Your Donation Day, the collective announced Thursday.

“Due to our ability to purchase up to $9.50 in groceries with every dollar we receive and having each dollar matched by our partners, our community will benefit from $57 million worth of groceries and personal care items,” a Mid-Ohio Food Collective spokesperson said.

“Double Your Donation Day was a success because of your generosity and willingness to step up and help our neighbors who are in need. You and our partners helped Mid-Ohio Food Collective raise about $3 million.”

NBC4 was proud to partner Wednesday with Mid-Ohio Collective for Double Your Donation Day, an all-day fundraiser to help end hunger in central Ohio, for the ninth year in a row.

Mid-Ohio Food Collective works to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food stabilizing families today while helping them access resources, so they can thrive for a lifetime.

For every dollar donated during Double Your Donation Day, Mid-Ohio Collective will be able to provide enough food for eight meals.