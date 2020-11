COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 35-year-old man was shot while walking into a carryout, according to Columbus Police.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatch to the 1400 block of Sunbury Road on a report of a shooting around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was taken to Grant Medical Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.