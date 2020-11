COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in southeast Columbus early Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim was walking to a back door in the the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue about 1:40 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up and two shots were fired from it.

The victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.