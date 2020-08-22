33-year-old male inmate escapes from Marrow Correction Facility

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A 33-year-old male inmate has escaped from the Morrow Correctional Facility.

The Morrow County Sheriffs Office says it’s been searching for Kevin Fields since Friday.

Fields is 5-foot 9-inches tall, 160 pounds and he has short blonde hair with blue eyes.

Deputies also state that he has four tattoos: one on his back that says ‘Fields’, a heart and crown on his butt, a dragon on his left leg and a cross on his right leg.

The sheriff’s office says he was incarcerated for bond revocation, failure to appear and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

