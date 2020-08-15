3 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured during a shooting in north Columbus, overnight Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police says a 39-year-old female, a 39-year-old male and a 41-year old female were injured in a shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 1:41 a.m.

According to police, the 39-year-old female and male were transported to Grant Medical Hospital in stable condition. They also state, the 41-year-old female was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.