27-year-old man shot in North Linden transported to Grant Medical Hospital

NORTH LINDEN, Columbus (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot, Thursday evening.

Columbus Division of Police says a 27-year-old man was lying on the curb with a single gunshot wound to the back near the 1340 block of Manchester Avenue at 11:08 p.m.

According to police, he was shot while standing in the street and was dragged to the curb by a witness.

He was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition and later updated to stable after surgery.

Police say three individuals were seen running from the scene, but no witnesses could identify the shooter.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.