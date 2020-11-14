$25m in CARES Act grants heading to groups that help low-income, at-risk people

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groups that serve low-income and at-risk people in Ohio will have a new boost toward keeping doors open thanks to a slice of CARES Act funding.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said in a press release that they will award up to $25 million to nonprofit organizations who serve low-income and at-risk Ohioans.

The money acknowledges that charities who help struggling folks are also struggling, too.

“Organizations that receive funding can use it to apply to their unemployment debt, or bolster their workforces by rehiring staff they may have had to lay off,” the release said.

Groups have until November 27 to submit their applications, and they can apply here.

The money is part of the $419.5 million in CARES Act funding developed by Ohio officials to help businesses and organizations hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.