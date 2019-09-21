$25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old who vanished from park

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities believe a 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week while playing with a sibling at a New Jersey playground was taken against her will.

Police conducted another K9 search Thursday at the playground in Bridgeton where Dulce Alavez disappeared.

The grandmother of Dulce made an emotional plea through the help of a translator.

“Please if you have any information help us find our, my granddaughter do not be afraid of the police. We have not been able to eat or sleep,” she said.

State police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night for Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at Bridgeton City Park.

The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing there while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her and police were soon notified.

A local bank and authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward as they appeal to the public for help.

Police say that Dulce’s mother is cooperating and her father lives outside the United States.

The FBI and New Jersey state police are now helping with the investigation.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.