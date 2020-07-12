25-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot and killed in southwest Columbus, Saturday evening.

Columbus Police say they’re investigating a shooting after a man was shot near the 1140 block of McCarley Drive East at 11:23 p.m.

According to police reports, Robert Thomas, 25, was found in a parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Thomas was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.