25 headstones knocked over at Hocking County cemetery

LOGAN (WCMH) — Police are searching for the vandals who knocked over several headstones at a cemetery in Hocking County.

While nearly all of the headstones are not damaged, the staff at the cemetery staff said it’s going to take them some time to correct what has been done.

Twenty-five headstones have been knocked over in just two weeks at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan and investigators are looking for who’s responsible.”

“Well, this is where I come when I really want to talk with my mom,” said Eydie Whittekind. “I said this is her final resting place.”



The peace at this cemetery is now disturbed.



Cemetery and Park Foreman Nick Maniskas said the staff noticed a few headstones appeared to have fallen over, but after a closer look Maniskas realized there were several more headstones on the ground and it seemed deliberate.



“I can’t fathom why anyone would do something like this,” said Maniskas.



He said over the span of two weekends at least 25 headstones were pushed over.

It’s caused some people whose family is buried here to panic.

“I have loved ones up here and that’s the first thing that people say is, ‘well what section is that in? Is it K or L? Oh, I have loved ones in there.'”



Whittekind was one of them.



“It’s sad. it really is,” said Whittekind. “The one it looked a lot like my grandparents in the paper, the picture did, with the round, and I thought maybe it could possibly be them, but it isn’t and I’m thankful for that.”

Thankful but she is still emotional to hear someone would do this.

“Of course you get angry to think someone could do that. I mean there’s no fun in this.”



Now, police are asking the public for help to restore the peace and urge anyone who sees someone in the cemetery after hours to contact them.

“Just stop it’s very disrespectful,” said Maniskas.



Maniskas told NBC4 that it is going to take them a few weeks before they can get these headstones back up and in their proper positions.