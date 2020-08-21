22-year-old in critical condition after downtown Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Columbus, Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to Ohio State East hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting around 10:49 p.m.

According to police, Jermaine Burge, 22, was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say they located a scene at West Mound Street and 2nd Street after further investigation.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

