22 people died in Ohio traffic accidents during holiday weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:
ohio highway patrol-patch_56828

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported its Fourth of July holiday weekend crash results. In all, 22 people died in 21 traffic crashes. The weekend began Thursday, July 2 and ended Sunday, July 5. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.

Total arrests were 425 for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.

“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent in a news release. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 7, there were a total of 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

The state patrol provided a chart for you to compare previous years traffic and road interaction with its troopers: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/July4th2020.pdf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools