22 miles for a cause, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–In 2014, the U.S. Senate designated the month of June as National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. Later this month, local U.S. Army veteran, Steve Osborne will embark on a road march called “22 Miles for a Cause” to raise awareness for the nearly 22 veterans across the country who take their own lives each day.

“PTSD isn’t something you really deal with when you’re in the military,” said Osborne.

A mind-set Osborne said is all too common for soldiers.

“I legit was one of those guys, like, I’m not going to have to deal with that…everybody says that,” Osborne added.

He served in the military for nearly a decade.

“Several years later…low and behold, I’m dealing with it,” said Osborne.

While on active duty, Osborne served multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He spent two years in Germany with the 1st Infantry Division, as well as four years with the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Polk, Louisianna.

“After every deployment, you go through this reintegration process, and everybody’s just like I can’t wait to get out of here, I just want to go home, whatever,” said Osborne.

However, his invisible wounds of war did not surface until 2020.

“I lost a buddy of mine to suicide at the end of January,” said Osborne.

His wife, Beth said it was a downward spiral for her husband from there.

“When he eventually tried to take his own life, it was literally the worst night of my life. I felt like I was in a nightmare,” she said.

Along with a fellow Columbus veteran, Denise Bloomfield, Osborne and his wife are putting on their rucksacks and training to walk 22 miles.

“I realize that there were 22 families on that day alone that woke up and they weren’t going to wake up from that nightmare,” said Beth.

The Osbornes feel incredibly grateful they received a second chance, they are inviting veterans and supporters to walk alongside them on Saturday, June 26th.

“I have an event on Facebook called 22 Miles for a Cause–Columbus, all the info is there,” said Osborne.

They urge any veteran who might be struggling with PTSD to reach out for help.

“Talk to anyone, I know that no matter what you think, there are so many people willing to help,” said Beth.

If you’d like to take part in the “22 Miles for a Cause,” simply email Steve Osborne at: osborne.126@outlook.com or visit the Facebook event: