21-year-old injured after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old was shot in the chest in northeast Columbus, late Tuesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim was found by a friend in a parking lot near the 900 block of Atchson Street at 11:33 p.m.

According to Columbus Police, the 21-year-old victim was struck once in the upper right side of his chest. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in a stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141,