$20K reward offered in unsolved 2013 Grandview Heights stabbing

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grandview Heights Police have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2013 deadly stabbing of Jennifer Cooke.

According to a release sent out by the police department, detectives are still working the case and have made “great progress,” but are still asking for the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area of Woodhill Dr. or Palmer Rd. on August 8 and 9, 2013 to get in touch with police if they remember anything suspicious.

“We think that somebody knows something,” said Heather Kerr, one of Jennifer’s best friends. “I really want this to be settled and I want this person to be brought to justice. Because she deserves that, her family deserves that.”

Jennifer’s body was found by police in her Woodhill Dr. apartment on August 11, 2013. Even though it’s been more than six years, Kerr says she has not lost hope that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice.

“We’re hoping some critical information comes forward. Whatever it is that the detectives and the police need to kind of charge somebody with this and get a conviction, that’s what we want,” she said.

Police say they are specifically focused on the early morning hours of August 9 from midnight to 8 a.m.

“The smallest piece of information could prove to be the most useful in this investigation,” detectives wrote in the release announcing the reward.