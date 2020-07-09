$20 million dollars in grants were given to nonprofits in Franklin County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Twenty million dollars in grants were given to nonprofits in Franklin County.

Franklin County says they partnered with the city of Columbus to form the Columbus and Franklin County Resilience Initiative.

According to their press release, the initiative is to create a safety net for agencies in dire need and utilizes CARES ACT funding.

“Nonprofits have been taxed with a tremendous amount of need during this pandemic. Many have exceeded their yearly budget already,” said Board of Commissioners President John O’Grady. “And we know their daily efforts are critical to our collective success.”

Partnership leaders say the money can be used to cover revenue losses, new expenses, and increased expenses during COVID-19.

Franklin County is committing $5 million which supplements $19 million already committed in grants, loans, emergency assistance, and other aid provided during this crisis. The City of Columbus is contributing $15 million to the initiative too.

Any nonprofits interested in applying for the grants can take part in a webinar, Friday, July 10th, at 10 a.m. Also, nonprofits must register in advance.