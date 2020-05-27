2 shot while sleeping inside home on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after two people were shot, Wednesday.

Columbus Police say two victims were shot while asleep, near the 140 block of South Powell Avenue, Wednesday at 12:59 a.m.

According to police reports, gunfire came from the rear door of the first victim’s apartment and was struck in the back. The second victim was also asleep when struck in the right arm.

Police say a white car with Dodge Charger or Challenger taillights was seen driving away in the alley.

Anyone with information should call 614-461-8477.