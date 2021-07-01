2 Reds outfielders named starters on National League All-Star team

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker have been named starters on the National League All-Star team. The All Star game takes place July 13 in Denver.

This is the first All-Star appearance for both Castellanos and Winker.

The NL outfield flat-out rakes 😤 pic.twitter.com/1IavOCl3eW — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2021

Castellanos leads the National League in hits with 102, leads the NL in doubles with 27 and is second in batting average at .345.

Winker ranks 10th in the NL in hits with 90, fourth in on-base percentage at .401 and sixth in slugging percentage at .589.