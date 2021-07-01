2 Reds outfielders named starters on National League All-Star team

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker have been named starters on the National League All-Star team. The All Star game takes place July 13 in Denver.

This is the first All-Star appearance for both Castellanos and Winker.

Castellanos leads the National League in hits with 102, leads the NL in doubles with 27 and is second in batting average at .345.

Winker ranks 10th in the NL in hits with 90, fourth in on-base percentage at .401 and sixth in slugging percentage at .589.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Severe thunderstorms in Marion County

Officials concerned over Delta variant

Child. tax credit

100th homicide of 2021

Letters to and from Vietnam

Catalytic converter thefts

More Local News