Two men are in stable condition at an area hospital after multiple gunshots were fired into their vehicle on the city’s East Side.

The shooting occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday near Interstate 70 and Miller and Kelton avenues, according to the victims, who are both 21 years old.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(614-461-8477).