2 injured in Crawford County crash involving motorcycle

Two people were injured after a crash in Crawford County involving a motorcycle Friday evening.

Timothy E. Dye, 42, of Bucyrus, and his 43-year-old wife, Bonnie, were injured at about 7:50 p.m. after Timothy Dye attempted to avoid a pickup truck that and crashed his motorcycle while traveling north on State Route 19 and Shafer Road.

The Dyes were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, William A. Campbell, was not injured. However, he has issued a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license.

Timothy Dye was taken by medical helicopter to the Ohio State University and Bonnie Dye was taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital.

The roadway was closed by the Holmes Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is not suspected in the crash.