2 escape custody during transport to southeast Ohio jail

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in southeastern Ohio are searching for two men who escaped custody during a transport to jail.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Brynn Martin, 40, and Jesse Partlow, 30 escaped custody in the area of Norris Northup Dodge on S.R. 7 in the city of Gallipolis, from a transport vehicle that was bringing them to the county jail.

Martin is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Partlow is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 138 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both were wearing orange jail issued uniforms, and arm and leg shackles when they escaped.

The men were last seen running towards the area of the Gallia-Meigs Airport.

Law Enforcement Officers are on the ground conducting a search of the area at the current time and aviation units are responding to the area to assist in the search. Anyone seeing the individuals are asked to call 911 immediately to report their location.

Both males are currently being held for violations of probation and failure to appear warrants.