19 states on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nineteen states are on Ohio’s updated travel advisory list, released Wednesday.
The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.
States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate is at 18 percent in Ohio.
Last week’s advisory included 14 states.
|Idaho
|55.0%
|Alabama
|50.0%
|Iowa
|46.3%
|Pennsylvania
|42.0%
|South Dakota
|41.0%
|Kansas
|40.0%
|Tennessee
|25.3%
|Arkansas
|25.0%
|Utah
|24.1%
|Mississippi
|22.0%
|Oklahoma
|21.0%
|Georgia
|19.0%
|Texas
|18.2%
|Kentucky
|18.2%
|Ohio
|18.0%
|Missouri
|17.0%
|South Carolina
|17.0%
|Arizona
|17.0%
|Nevada
|16.4%
This week’s advisory included two notices from the state. First, the state reported that New Jersey and Wyoming have had reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed over the last week, meaning the state was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate. Second, the state is warning of “reporting anomalies” among many states due to the recent holidays.
