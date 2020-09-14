17-year-old injured in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after a teen was shot in North Linden.

The Columbus Division of Police say officers were dispatched to near McGuffey Road and Weber Road on the report of gunshots.

Officers say they were then directed near the 1100 block of East Como Road, where a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Later, the victim told police a man with a black handgun pulled up to the apartment complex and the two began arguing.

The suspect shot the victim as he tried to run away, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.