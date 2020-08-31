17 year old found dead at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive Monday morning by a youth specialist who was conducting routine medical rounds.
A facility nurse was called, who immediately initiated medical intervention, including CPR. The ambulance arrived and EMS personnel performed CPR on the youth before pronouncing him dead.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. At this point, there is no evidence of self-harm or harm caused by others.
Circleville JCF is a single-room facility. The youth was housed in a single-secured room.
The youth was committed to DYS from Hamilton County, charged with sexual battery.
Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.