17 year old found dead at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility

FILE – This May 18, 2004 file photo shows Inmates sitting in one of the cottages at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility in Circleville, Ohio. A new federal report has found the number of kids who say they’ve been sexually victimized while in juvenile detention centers is dropping across the U.S. compared to years past. But remarkably high rates of sexual victimization persist in 12 facilities stretching from Oregon to Florida, including Circleville, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics special report released Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Tim Revell/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive Monday morning by a youth specialist who was conducting routine medical rounds.

A facility nurse was called, who immediately initiated medical intervention, including CPR. The ambulance arrived and EMS personnel performed CPR on the youth before pronouncing him dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. At this point, there is no evidence of self-harm or harm caused by others.

Circleville JCF is a single-room facility. The youth was housed in a single-secured room.

The youth was committed to DYS from Hamilton County, charged with sexual battery.

Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.