16-year-old charged with stabbing her newborn baby to death

DETROIT, MI (WDIV)  Michigan authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed her newborn baby to death earlier this year.

The girl has been charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

According to officials, the teenager killed her baby after giving birth to it in a toilet in her family’s apartment. First responders were called to the home February 21st for a medical call, and the girl was taken to a hospital.

She allegedly stabbed the baby multiple times, put its body in a purse and hid it in a closet, where police found it the next day.

