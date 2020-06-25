1,580 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio’s long-term care facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 1,580 deaths since April 15 due to the coronavirus in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 ODH reported a total of 2,755 deaths due to COVID-19, meaning 57 percent of coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Franklin County has reported 249 deaths in long-term care facilities, the most of any county in Ohio.

Lucas County has the second-most with 184 deaths while four other counties, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Mahoning and Summit, are reporting more than 100 deaths in long-term care facilities.