15-year-old shot and killed in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- A teen was shot and killed in northeast Columbus Saturday evening.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting near the 2280 Block of Gerbert Road at 9:03 p.m.

According to police reports, Marcus Peters, 15, was suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. When the medic team arrived at the scene, they pronounced Peters dead at 9:09 p.m.

Columbus Police say while officers were at the scene investigating, a crowd gathered, and a fight broke out.

The fights continued to escalate throughout the evening until several individuals involved fired shots. No injuries were reported at the time.

On July 5, a drive-by shooting occurred in the same area, according to CPD.

Police are investigating both incidents and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.