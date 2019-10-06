15-year-old injured in chainsaw accident in Coshocton

COSHOCTON (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Akron after he suffered injuries in a chainsaw accident on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 1:17 p.m. while the teen was cutting timber in the 33000 block of County Road 12 and the chainsaw “kicked back on him, cutting him near his neck,” according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital by Med Flight.

Assisting at the scene was the Baltic Fire Department, Baltic EMS, Coshocton County EMS and Med Flight.

This incident remains under investigation by your Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.