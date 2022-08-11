Michael Kee, 15, was reported missing from his Lithopolis home on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to police. (Courtesy Photo/Lithopolis Police Department)

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Lithopolis, police said.

Michael Kee, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, reportedly left his Lithopolis home Wednesday evening and has yet to return, according to a Thursday news release from the Lithopolis Police Department.

Police said the 15-year-old was last seen wearing a Bugs Bunny Space Jam shirt with black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Kee’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Lithopolis police at 740-652-7911.