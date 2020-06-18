1,491 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio’s long-term care facilities

News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 1,491 deaths due to the coronavirus in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 2,611 deaths due to COVID-19, meaning 57 percent of coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Franklin County has reported 227 deaths in long-term care facilites, the most of any county in Ohio.

Lucas County has the second-most with 175 deaths while four other counties, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Mahoning and Summit, are reporting more than 100 deaths in long-term care facilities.

These totals do not include residents who died prior to April 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools