COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 14-year old was shot in the lower back while walking home in E. Linden.

Police responded to the call at 2174 Middlehurst Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers say the victim told them he was walking home from a market when an unknown person shot him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141.