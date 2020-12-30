14 states on latest Ohio travel advisory list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fourteen states are on this week’s Ohio Department of Health travel advisory, down from 16 states last week.

The travel advisory, updated Wednesday, advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate is at 16 percent in Ohio.

The states and their positivity rate are:

Idaho – 59%

Alabama – 41%

South Dakota – 40.4%

Pennsylvania – 40.3%

Iowa – 36.2%

Kansas – 29%

Tennessee – 22%

Arkansas – 21.3%

Utah – 20%

Oklahoma – 18%

Texas – 16%

Ohio – 16%

Kentucky – 16%

Missouri – 15.1%

Click here to read the state’s full travel advisory.