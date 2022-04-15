COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Jewish community are going the extra mile to give Ukrainian refugees a special Passover seder.

Eight volunteers from Jewish Columbus arrived in Warsaw, Poland Friday morning. While touring the area, they found out the refugees did not have the tools for a proper Passover seder.

Jewish Columbus CEO, Joel Marcovitch, said he started making calls right away. Sure enough, his organization partnered with the Columbus Jewish Community Center (JCC) and the Schottenstein Family Foundation to get together the resources.

Marcovitch said this seder will act as a symbol of freedom in many ways. “The Warsaw Ghetto uprising was actually on the eve of Passover almost 80 years ago,” Marcovitch said. “So we happen to be in Warsaw overlooking the last remnants of the Warsaw ghetto, here again talking about freedom of our people in 2022 for Ukrainian refugees.

Marcovitch said he is excited to spend the first night of seder in such a special place, and that it’s been a powerful experience to see what the refugees have been going through. He said as he walked around Warsaw there were Ukrainian flags hanging from buildings, and that in this very spot is where the Jewish people were forced in by the Nazi’s during World War II.

“It’s not lost on me for how incredibly powerful that is, and how incredibly proud I am of the Columbus Jewish community.”

More than 30,000 Ukrainian refugees escaped to Poland. Marcovitch said they will feed around 1,000 Ukrainian refugees on this special night. He will lead Friday’s seder after being asked by a rabbi to do it.