1-year-old child dies in hot car in North Carolina

PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a baby has died after his mother left the 1-year-old in a hot car while she was at work.

News outlets report Pineville Police responded to a 911 call Thursday evening and found the 1-year-old boy in his car seat in a vehicle parked at a shopping center.

Responders tried life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the child’s mother is an employee at a store in the center. WSOC-TV reports she told police she realized she’d left the baby in the car as she was leaving work.

Police told news outlets in a release Thursday that the child had been left in the car “for a prolonged period.”

Authorities are investigating. No charges have been filed.

