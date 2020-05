COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One victim is in serious but stable condition after a shooting near the intersection of Chicago Ave. and West Broad St. in west Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one shooting victim who was transported to Grant Medical Center.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Officers are still on the scene investigating.