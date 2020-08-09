1 shot and another injured in north Columbus robbery

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One teen was shot and another was injured during a robbery overnight Sunday.

The Columbus Division of Police says a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds approached police near North 4th and Wyandotte Avenue.

According to the police, an officer applied lifesaving measures using a tourniquet and the teen was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police also say that 15-year-old girl approached with minor scrapes and bruises. They say the two teens were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fired shots.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

