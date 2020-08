COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jack Sawyer, the No. 1 rated high school football player in Ohio, announced on Twitter that he is forgoing his senior year at Pickerington North to prepare for his freshman season at Ohio State.

Sawyer is a 5-star defensive end and ranked as the 3rd-best player in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

Thankful for the awesome 3 years playing for Pickerington North. See you soon #BuckeyeNation. pic.twitter.com/mC09WDWcTJ — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40) August 14, 2020

Sawyer cited the uncertainty of a high school football season this fall and the possibility of a spring season for the reasons he is deciding to skip his senior year.