3 hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were hospitalized, and two schools were placed on lockdown after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Ashburton Road, at about 11:51am, Tuesday, on the report of a shooting.

Police state one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Two other people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Eastmoor Academy and Fairmoor Elementary schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution due to the shooting, but it has since been lifted.

Police continue to investigate.