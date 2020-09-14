1 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after a person was injured in southwest Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Wayne Avenue on a report of shooting at 2:59 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the right-side abdomen.

Police say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center.

Witnesses told police, suspects arrived in two cars and began agruing with the occupants.

As the suspects drove away, they fired shots and injured one person, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2179.