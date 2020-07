COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, after a shooting in North Linden Thursday evening.

Columbus Police report that officers were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Manchester Ave on the report of a shooting.

On scene, one male victim was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. They were transported to Grant Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.