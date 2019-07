COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died after a crash near Easton.

At about 2:18am, Monday, emergency crews were called to the area of 1-270NB and Easton Way on the report of a crash.

Firefighters say one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the victim was later pronounced dead.

The ramp from I-270NB to Easton Way while the crash is investigated.

No other information was available.