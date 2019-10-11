1 dead, multiple injured in Athens County crash

Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash in Athens County that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to troopers, a van carrying several people was involved in a rollover crash along U.S. 33 near Nelsonville.  

Troopers state that two people had been ejected from the van during the crash.  

One person is dead as a result of the crash and at least two others were injured.  

U.S. 33 between S.R. 682 and Johnson Road is closed while troopers investigate.

