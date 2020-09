COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says a man called authorities after finding an injured woman near the 1600 block of East Hudson street at 9:27 a.m.

Officers found the victim in an alley suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

Medics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.