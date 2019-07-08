Columbus Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting in the Hilltop area left one person dead.  

According to Columbus Police, Stacie Ramon Hester, 49, was shot inside his home on South Richardson Avenue following an altercation.

Witnesses told police there was a physical altercation between Hester and the unknown suspect. According to police, the suspect showed a handgun and threatened Hester, who was able to force the suspect out of his house through a sliding glass door.

Police said that seconds later, the suspect shot through the glass door, striking Hester.

The suspect fled from the scene, according to police.

Hester was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He died approximately an hour later.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information, contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

