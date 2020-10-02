1 dead, 2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus man died of injuries from an apparent gunshot wound early Friday.

Columbus Police say that they found Andre Clayborn inside a residence at 1700 block of Parsons Avenue on the south side. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m.

Two others were injured in the same incident. A 34-year-old woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, also injured by an apparent gunshot wound. The third, a 35-year-old man, went to Grant Medical Center on his own. The extent of his injuries were not mentioned by the police, but he is expected to recover.

Police say a number of shots were fired inside and outside the residence and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.