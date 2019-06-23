1 dead, 2 suffer serious injuries in rollover crash in Delaware County

A 47-year-old man is dead and two others suffered serious injuries after a fatal rollover crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning in Delaware County.

Nelson J. Gemondo The crash occurred on North Galena Road in Berkshire Twp. just after 1:30 a.m. when a Ford Super Duty truck driven northbound on North Galena Road drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nelson J. Gemondo, who one of three people in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

Gemondo was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

James J. Chaney, 46, of Cardington, was taken to Grant Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

James E. Jordan, 43, of Ashley, was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital, for serious injuries, officials said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Coroner’s Office, Delaware County EMS, and BST&G Fire and Rescue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and to wear a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.